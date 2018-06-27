Accessibility links

Beijing Says US, China Militaries Should Control Risks

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L) listens as China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (R) speaks during a meeting at the Bayi Building in Beijing, June 27, 2018.
BEIJING — 

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that China and the United States can only jointly develop by maintaining mutual respect, cooperation, and non-confrontation.

Wei told Mattis that the two countries' militaries should strengthen cooperation and control risks, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also said Wei had made clear China's positions and concerns regarding Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea during a meeting with Mattis.

