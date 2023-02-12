Belgium Charges Another EU Lawmaker with Corruption

Belgian prosecutors have charged another European Union lawmaker, Marc Tarabella, with corruption in a cash-for-influence scandal that shook the European Parliament, Belgium's daily Le Soir reported.

Tarabella, a Belgian socialist, was detained on Friday. Le Soir quoted federal prosecutors as saying on Saturday he was charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization.

Tarabella's lawyer, Maxime Toller, said his client denied any wrongdoing during the questioning by Belgian authorities.

The so-called Qatargate scandal started last December when authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament - which sits in the Belgian capital Brussels - over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.