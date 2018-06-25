Accessibility links

Ben & Jerry's Factory Display Honors Civil Rights Campaign

  • Associated Press
Smithsonian Curator Dr. Aaron Bryant, gives a personal tour to Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Jerry Greenfield, at the opening of an exhibit at the ice cream factory on June 22, 2018, in Waterbury, Vt. (Lori Duff/AP Images for Ben & Jerry's)
WATERBURY, VT. — 

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has unveiled a new display at its Vermont factory dedicated to civil rights.

MyChamplainValley.com reports the display revealed at the Waterbury factory Friday honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 Poor People's Campaign.

The display was made in collaboration with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Company co-founder Jerry Greenfield says the Poor People's Campaign is "as relevant today as it was 50 years ago."

The display will be at the factory through the end of the year.

