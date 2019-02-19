Bernie Sanders Joins 2020 Presidential Race

The list of Democrats battling to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 election grew again Tuesday with Senator Bernie Sanders announcing he is joining the race.

Sanders tried to win the Democratic Party's nomination in 2016, but lost to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The 77-year-old gained a strong following with plans to make college tuition free and for the government to greatly expand its role in providing health care to Americans.

Sanders joins an already crowded field of Democrats who have announced their candidacy with still about a year before the 2020 primary elections begin.

Those candidates include fellow Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kristen Gillibrand and Kamala Harris.

Sanders confirmed his 2020 bid during an interview with Vermont Public Radio, and released a YouTube video Tuesday outlining major themes of his campaign.