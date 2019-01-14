Best US Jobs That Don't Require College Degree

The highest-paying jobs in America usually require a college degree, but there are still promising opportunities for high school graduates in some of today's hottest industries, including technology.

“Education is very important, but there are also ways to work around that," says Stacy Rapacon, online editor at personal finance website Kiplinger.com. "A lot of technology jobs you can still get without necessarily getting a bachelor’s degree. You can get certifications in certain fields and do that straight out of high school. A lot of employers really do prefer people who have proven skills with technology. They don’t necessarily pay attention to whether or not you have a degree."

Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) defines a "good job" as one that pays at least $35,000 for workers between the ages of 25 and 44, and at least $45,000 for workers aged 45 to 64.