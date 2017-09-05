Accessibility links

Languages
Arts & Entertainment

Beyonce, Streisand to Headline Harvey Relief Telethon

  • Associated Press
FILE - Singer-Songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York.
NEW YORK — 

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.

The event will be telecast live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 12, and on tape delay at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. It is being organized by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects.

George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages.

It will benefit several organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

