Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Beyond the Barbed-Wire Fence

KHAZIR AREA, IRAQ — 

"Where are you from?" I ask 13-year-old Faisel, as we take cover from the baking sun in a small shop in this camp for displaced families.

"Over there," he says, pointing past the barbed wire. "That's my house."

Faisel, 13, points at his house on the other side of the barbed-wire fence surrounding the camp, May 29, 2018, in Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)
Faisel, 13, points at his house on the other side of the barbed-wire fence surrounding the camp, May 29, 2018, in Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)

Faisel tells us how he came to live here, within sight of his childhood village. As he talks, friends and relatives gather around, often chiming in. His story is typical in this section of the camp. Their homes are empty, close by and forbidden.

The story of how he ended up here began in 2014, says Faisel.

"When Islamic State militants came to our village, Kurdish forces attacked them," he explains. "The militants said we would all be killed by the bombs, so we fled to Mosul.Then during the liberation, we ran away from the war and they took us to this camp."

When he says "the liberation," he means the bloody battles where Iraqi, Kurdish and coalition forces crushed IS militants along with many homes and businesses in northern Iraq. At least a million people were displaced. Many, like Faisel, had to flee several times.

In areas of northern Iraq claimed by both federal authorities and the Kurdistan Region, many homes remain empty, with some people unable to go home and others afraid of renewed ethnic violence if they return, May 29, 2018, Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)
In areas of northern Iraq claimed by both federal authorities and the Kurdistan Region, many homes remain empty, with some people unable to go home and others afraid of renewed ethnic violence if they return, May 29, 2018, Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)

He has been in this camp more than a year and half, staring at his house beyond the wire. We are in the Khazir area, a swath of fields and gentle hills, midway between Irbil, the capital of the semiautonomous Kurdistan Region, and Mosul, Iraq's second city, governed by Baghdad.

Over the years, both Irbil and Baghdad have controlled this area, but it is currently held by the Kurds. As in many parts of northern Iraq, each government has claimed the land as its own, and even some of the people who live here are not sure who is right.

Young men in this grocery store say they have applied for permits to leave the camp but have been denied, even though their homes are empty only kilometers away, May 29, 2018, Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)
Young men in this grocery store say they have applied for permits to leave the camp but have been denied, even though their homes are empty only kilometers away, May 29, 2018, Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)

"We are hopeless," adds Faisel's friend, 16-year-old Yahiya Ibrahim. "The authorities won't let us move."

Ethnic displacements

"Which authorities won't let you?" I ask, baffled. Camp officials say they are struggling to support the hundreds of thousands of people still displaced. "Why wouldn't they want you to go?" I ask.

"We told the peshmerga we wanted to go to our homes," says Abdullah, 27, a father of three who works at the shop. "But they said no. They didn't say why."

This story, Abdullah adds, started decades before.

In other parts of the camp, families from Mosul are allowed to go home, but they say there is little in their battle-scarred neighborhoods to return to.

The difference is, according to the young men in the shop, families from Mosul are Arabs going back to an indisputably Arab area. These young men are Arabs, too, but their Kurdish-held villages are in dispute.

Even the border between the Kurdistan region and federally controlled Iraq is not a specific place. In the past 15 years, Kurdistan has expanded its territories, but last year Iraqi forces swiftly grabbed much of the lands back.

And a few kilometers away at a peshmerga base, General Kamel Majid confirms the young men's account.

Peshmerga General Kamel Majid describes ethnic violence against Kurdish people going back to the 1960s and modern-day efforts to correct these abuses, leaving some families stranded in camps, May 30, 2018. (H. Murdock/VOA)
Peshmerga General Kamel Majid describes ethnic violence against Kurdish people going back to the 1960s and modern-day efforts to correct these abuses, leaving some families stranded in camps, May 30, 2018. (H. Murdock/VOA)

"If it were up to the peshmerga, we would send all the families home," he says. "But it's a matter bigger than one family. It impacts the entire region."

A long conflict continues

"How does it impact your region?" I ask Majid, as the temperature edges toward 40 C inside his office.

He recalls Baghdad's Arabization policy intensifying in the 1960s, when hundreds of thousands of Kurds were forced to flee their homes in the following decades. In their place, Arab families were brought in.

Iraq's 2005 constitution set a deadline to settle governance of the disputed areas. But that deadline expired more than a decade ago.

A committee to apply the constitution exists, says Abdulfattah Botani, a Kurdish author and historian. "They have not even applied one point," he explains in a phone interview. "There are no obstacles or challenges, but applying it would not benefit Baghdad. It would return a lot of areas to the Kurdistan Region."

Resources are dwindling in many of Iraq's displacement camps, but some families remain stuck inside as a result of a more than half-century of ethnic and property disputes. May 10, 2018, in Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)
Resources are dwindling in many of Iraq's displacement camps, but some families remain stuck inside as a result of a more than half-century of ethnic and property disputes. May 10, 2018, in Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan. (H. Murdock/VOA)

And ordinary families, both Kurdish and Arab, continue to be victims of the larger political dispute, he says. The result is that in areas claimed by both Kurdish and Arab authorities, there are many empty or destroyed cities, towns and villages and a festering distrust that regularly turns violent.

"This is the problem," says Majid. "They are not willing to apply the constitution, and it has made tensions grow between Irbil and Baghdad."

Arab or Kurdish? How about both or neither?

"Are there families living in any of the villages around the camps?" I ask a colleague as we drive from the base toward remote hills off the highway.

Soldiers at a peshmerga checkpoint answer my question. "Some people live over that way," they say, pointing to a quiet dirt road.

As temperatures soar well past 40 C (104 F) almost every day, children in this camp rip open a fence to swim in a nearby stream in Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 29, 2018. (H. Murdock/VOA)
As temperatures soar well past 40 C (104 F) almost every day, children in this camp rip open a fence to swim in a nearby stream in Hassan Sham, Iraqi Kurdistan, May 29, 2018. (H. Murdock/VOA)

We drive into the village, and at first it appears abandoned. Then we see a few pieces of freshly laundered clothes drying in the wind.

A boy in a purple gym top appears at a gate. "Where is the mokhtar?" my colleague asks in Kurdish, referring to the neighborhood leader.

The boy stares blankly. My colleague asks again in Arabic.

"This way," says Hassan, 13, leading us to a house on the slope of a sandy hill. Hassan tells us he is Kurdish, but he went to an Arabic school, and does not speak Kurdish. A trail of other boys join in the walk to see the mokhtar, who, it turns out, is not at home.

"Are all of these children Kurdish but speak only Arabic?" I ask Abbas, the mokhtar's brother, as he steps outside to join us. Like the children, Abbas is also Kurdish but speaks in Arabic.

"Yes," he says, laughing. It is part of the charm of his village. Irbil and Baghdad both have claimed this area, and Abbas claims both governments as his own. The boys set up red plastic chairs under an awning, and Abbas tells us about his village.

In this village in the Khazir area of Iraqi Kurdistan, the children speak Arabic but identify as Kurdish and are missing their friends and neighbors who are Arabs unable to come home, May 30, 2018. (H. Murdock/VOA)
In this village in the Khazir area of Iraqi Kurdistan, the children speak Arabic but identify as Kurdish and are missing their friends and neighbors who are Arabs unable to come home, May 30, 2018. (H. Murdock/VOA)

Before IS took over, some 80 families lived here, he says. They scattered during the war, but eventually most of the Kurdish families returned. Many of the Arab families are still in the camps, without permission to return.

And although it lies in Kurdish-controlled territory, the village is governed by both Arab and Kurdish authorities. The fact that both authorities claim responsibility for the village is an advantage, says Abbas.

"After the war we had no electricity," he explains, smiling. "Mosul provided us poles, and Irbil provided electricity."

The benefits of having two governments, however, are offset by having half of his neighbors stuck in camps.

"Before, I would sit in this place and my friends would come over," says Abbas. "Now I just sit alone."

Your opinion

Show comments

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG