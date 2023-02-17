Biden a ‘Healthy, Vigorous’ 80-Year-Old, Doctor Says After Annual Physical

President Joe Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” his physician said Thursday, after the White House released the results of his annual health examination.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden had recovered from his “mild” case of COVID-19 last July, and that he “has not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered to be ‘Long COVID.’”

The report went on to say that the president’s main health indicators were normal, that he works out five days a week, and does not drink alcohol.

O’Connor said a neurologic exam “was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis.”

And on Biden’s gait — which has grown noticeably stiff in recent months — O’Connor said “the President's gait remains stiff, but has not worsened since last year.”

In 2021, O’Connor said Biden was “healthy” and “vigorous” and capable of serving in his high-profile, high-stress job.

While U.S. presidents are not required to release health information, it has become a norm in the White House in recent decades. It is especially relevant considering Biden is the oldest person to ever serve in the role, and his critics and supporters have questioned whether he should run for a second term, when he would be 86 years old at the end of the four-year term.