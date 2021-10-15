Biden Heading to Connecticut to Tout Relief Plans for Working Families

U.S. President Joe Biden travels Friday to the northeastern U.S. state of Connecticut Friday to promote his proposals to provide economic relief to working families and to dedicate a human rights center.

In the state capital of Hartford, the president will deliver remarks about his Build Back Better plan to provide relief for working families by creating jobs, expanding childcare, and cutting costs by raising taxes on corporations, the White House said in a statement.

Biden’s proposals, which also address climate change, will be included in a multitrillion dollar reconciliation bill that is being negotiated in Congress.

Biden will later visit the University of Connecticut in the town of Storrs, where he will speak at the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights, which focuses on community-based human rights programs.

The center is named after former U.S. senators Thomas and Christopher Dodd. The late Thomas Dodd also was a lead prosecutor for the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany, after World War II.

Christopher is Thomas Dodd’s son, who earned a reputation as a human rights advocate for his efforts to end abuses in Central America while serving in the senate from 1981 to 2011.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press.