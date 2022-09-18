Biden in London for Queen's Funeral

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in London where they will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Biden, who arrived late Saturday, is among hundreds of world leaders who are gathering in Britain to attend the queen’s funeral Monday.

Biden and his wife are expected to pay their respects to Elizabeth Sunday in Westminster Hall, where her body had been lying in state since Wednesday.

Members of Europe’s royal families are also expected to attend Elizabeth’s services.

King Charles III, Elizabeth’s son, is holding a formal state reception Sunday for the many dignitaries who have gathered in England’s capital.

The British crown has extended a controversial funeral invitation to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is widely believed to be responsible for ordering the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.