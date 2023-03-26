Biden Issues Disaster Declaration for Mississippi After Tornadoes 

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration early Sunday for four Mississippi counties following the powerful tornadoes that swept through them Friday that leveled buildings and killed at least 26 people, including one in Alabama.

The Mississippi counties included in the declaration are Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey. The towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City were especially hard hit by the twisters.

The declaration frees money to help people in the recovery process and includes both grants and loans.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell are scheduled to travel to Mississippi Sunday.