Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Biden Says He Hopes Republicans Will Not Be Irresponsible on Raising Debt Limit

President Joe Biden walks over to speak with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Oct. 2, 2021.
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that he hopes Republicans in Congress will not be irresponsible and refuse to raise the debt limit as a legislative deadline approaches.

Biden said at the White House before heading to Delaware that he would work hard to get both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the wider reconciliation bill passed, and bring progressives and moderates in his Democratic party together.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG