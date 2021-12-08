Accessibility links

Biden Signs Executive Order to Combat Climate Change

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 22, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to "leverage" the federal government's scale and purchasing power to make it carbon neutral, cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% in less than a decade and establish an all-electric fleet of vehicles.

The order will cut emissions in federal operations as part of the government's effort to combat climate change.

Biden's directive requires that government buildings consume 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030, the U.S. fleet of vehicles be 100% electric by 2035, and federal contracts for goods and services be carbon-free by 2050.

"The United States government will lead by example to provide a strong foundation for American businesses to compete and win globally in the clean energy economy while creating well-paying union jobs at home,'' the White House said in a statement announcing the climate change initiative.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

