Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing very mild symptoms," the White House announced Thursday.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the fully vaccinated and twice boosted Biden, 79, has begun taking the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," Jean-Pierre added.

The statement said Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.