Biden to Attend Annual National Prayer Breakfast

Top U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden, are expected to gather Thursday for the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

In his remarks at last year’s event, Biden focused on promoting unity, referencing the lives taken by the pandemic, gun violence, police brutality and climate change.

“My prayer for this prayer breakfast is we start to see each other again, look at each other again, travel with each other again, argue like hell with each other again, but then still go to lunch together,” Biden said at the 2023 breakfast, which was attended by hundreds of members of Congress and higher-level officials.

The event is organized by the nonprofit National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, which says that all faiths are welcome. Before 2023, it was run by the Fellowship Foundation, a religious group.

This year, the breakfast is being held in the context of multiple global conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower in 1953 has attended the annual breakfast.