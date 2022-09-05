Biden to Highlight ‘Dignity of American Workers’ at Labor Day Events 

U.S. President Joe Biden is traveling Monday to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to take part in celebrations for the annual Labor Day holiday.

The White House said Biden will use speeches in both Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to highlight the “dignity of American workers.”

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is joining Biden for the events.

The president on Sunday expressed his support for a California state measure that would give agricultural workers expanded ways to vote in union elections.

“Government should work to remove — not erect — barriers to workers organizing. But ultimately workers must make the choice whether to organize a union,” Biden said.

California’s legislature has approved the bill, which would let workers cast union ballots by mail. But California Governor Gavin Newsom has opposed the measure in its current form, with a spokesperson citing concerns about the system being untested and lacking necessary steps to protect election integrity.

Monday’s holiday honoring workers in the United States was first celebrated in 1894, and it includes parades and other events in cities across the country.

Labor Day also represents an unofficial end to summer with a last busy long weekend for travelers and many children set to begin their school year.

