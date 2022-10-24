Biden to Hold Diwali Celebration

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to host a reception Monday at the White House to celebrate Diwali.

The festival symbolizing the victory of light over darkness is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across the world, especially in India.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier this month that Biden sees Diwali as important, along with U.S. partnership with India and Indian Americans.

Last year, the Bidens lit a small lamp known as a diya at the White House to celebrate the festival.

That marked the latest in a line of presidential celebrations of Diwali that goes back to President George W. Bush’s time in office. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump also held Diwali celebrations.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters.