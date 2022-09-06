Biden to Host Obamas for Portrait Unveiling

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for the unveiling of their official White House portraits on Wednesday.

In recent tradition, current U.S. leaders have hosted their predecessor as a new portrait is added to the White House collection.

Former President Donald Trump did not continue the practice during his term, leaving Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president, to preside over the reveal of the Obama portraits.

The White House collection dates back to the country’s first leader, President George Washington, and includes every president since. Many are displayed in hallways and rooms at the White House.

The White House Historical Association, which has funded the portraits since 1965, says recent leaders and first ladies have picked the artists for their portraits before leaving office and then approved the works before they are added to the collection.

“The portrait artists aim to capture each unique appearance and personality, piecing together our presidential history through these individual works of art,” according to the association’s website.

