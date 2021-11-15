Biden to Sign $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting a ceremony Monday at the White House where he will sign a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that earned final passage in Congress after months of negotiations.

The legislation calls for massive spending across the country to address crumbling roads and bridges, improve rail service and expand public transportation.

The White House said Monday’s signing event would include governors and mayors from both the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as leaders from labor unions and businesses.

The bill includes billions of dollars to address gaps in access to broadband internet, particularly for low-income households, rural areas and tribal communities.

There are also programs to shore up the nation’s electricity grid, as well as its water and wastewater systems. Airports are also set to see improvements, and money is pledged for building electric vehicle charging stations and to purchase electric and hybrid school buses.

The White House announced Sunday the selection of former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the infrastructure plan.

Biden and some of his Cabinet secretaries have already been holding events to highlight the benefits of the package. After signing the bill Monday, he is scheduled to head to the state of New Hampshire on Tuesday to visit a bridge listed among those badly in need of repair. On Wednesday he has an event scheduled at an electric car plant in Michigan.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.