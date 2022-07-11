Accessibility links

Biden to Unveil First Full-Color Images from Webb Telescope

In this photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Dec. 25, 2021. The world will get its first view of a full-color image from the telescope at a White House event Monday.

The world will get its first view of a full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope at a White House event Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to release the image, with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson giving remarks.

NASA plans to release more full-color images Tuesday that it says will show the telescope “at its full power as it begins its mission to unfold the infrared universe.”

The $10 billion telescope with a primary mirror measuring 6.5 meters in diameter launched in December 2021.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

