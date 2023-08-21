Biden to Visit Hawaii Following Wildfires

U.S. President Joe Biden travels Monday to the Pacific island state of Hawaii to meet with officials and survivors and survey damage from wildfires that devastated Maui.

The White House said Biden and first lady Jill Biden will "see firsthand the impacts of the devastating wildfires as well as discuss the recovery effort.

The fires earlier this month left widespread destruction in the seaside town of Lahaina, killing at least 114 people. Gov. Josh Green has said the toll is expected to rise with efforts to find missing people still in progress.

Green told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that search teams had gone through 85% of the search zone, but that the remaining sections could take weeks. He said more than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for.

"Tomorrow the president arrives, and I'll be making the case to make sure our recovery comes as quickly as possible," Green said in a video posted late Sunday.

He also referenced concerns about rebuilding in Lahaina and respecting Native Hawaiian culture, saying that his administration "will listen to the voices of Lahaina to tell us how and when we rebuild."

