Biden: 'We Have Israel's Back' After Weekend Terror Attacks

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that "we have Israel's back," as Washington attempts to defuse tensions in the Mideast after a stunning terrorist attack by Hamas militants. He also pledged Washington's continued support for Israel's counteroffensive against what he called an "atrocity" that has killed more than 1,000 people, including at least 14 Americans.

"In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel," he said. "We will make sure it has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack. There's no justification for terrorism. There's no excuse."

Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who both stared stonily ahead, gave details from the weekend's events, which he said were "an act of sheer evil."

He said he would ask Congress to take "urgent action" but did not specify. For now, there is no speaker in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, preventing Congress from passing new spending.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House will encourage Congress to keep a supply of military support going to Israel. Sullivan added that the White House believes there are 20 Americans not accounted for but clarified that not all of those may be held hostage.

Biden said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday — their third call since the crisis began — and said he was not surprised to see Israel's "swift, decisive and overwhelming" response.

But he added, "We also discussed how democracies like Israel and the United States are stronger and more secure when we act according to the rule of law."

Four days into the start of hostilities, Biden is taking steps to lower the temperature in a part of the world whose long-simmering problems could explode beyond its borders. The conflict leaves Biden with a number of serious problems. But above all, says political analyst Daniel Byman, are the Americans killed or taken hostage.

"There may be Americans captured by a terrorist group," he told VOA on Zoom. "And that's got to be a priority of any American president. And the second issue is coming to terms with the deaths of Americans in a terrorist attack in Israel. Add to that all the complexities of a very difficult regional situation, and it involves not only Israel and Hamas, but the possibility of Hezbollah and Iranian involvement.

"So, President Biden is trying to wrestle with all these, with the first step being don't make the situation worse, but also needing to assure Israel of American support at an incredibly difficult time and prevent further loss of life and protect the safety of Americans."

Since Saturday, the White House has launched intense telephone diplomacy with regional players and with traditional allies; has deployed significant naval resources to the region; and has used very careful language about Iran's suspected involvement.

But Biden's words play alongside the images of Israel's swift and harsh response to Saturday's Hamas attack, which are likely to upset many in the Global South, who see the Israeli-Palestinian saga as a potent wedge issue.