Bidens Plan to Spend Christmas at Camp David, New Year’s in St. Croix

U.S. President Joe Biden and several family members headed to Camp David, the presidential retreat in nearby Maryland, for the Christmas holiday.

Biden and family members, including daughter Ashley Biden, son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau Biden, left the White House Saturday.

First lady Jill Biden spent part of the day at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, as part of her Joining Forces initiative.

She participated in a holiday celebration with local military families and volunteers two weeks after a deadly EF-3 tornado caused destruction in the region.

"I know the holidays look a little bit different this year, so I brought this special guest with me all the way from the North Pole!" Biden said to those present as she introduced Santa Claus, according to local WKRN news.

On December 9, severe storms raked Kentucky, including Fort Campbell. Base officials said 68 military families were still displaced, down from 354 right after the storm.

After the holiday event, Jill Biden traveled to Camp David to be with the rest of her family.

The president and Jill Biden return to Washington on Tuesday and then head to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to spend the New Year’s holiday.

On Friday, the Bidens visited the Children’s National Hospital to meet the young patients and their families.

The first lady read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas to the patients, while the president waved and smiled at the children and their family members.

First lady Bess Truman began the annual visits to the Washington, D.C., children’s hospital more than 70 years ago.

Some material for this article came from The Associated Press.