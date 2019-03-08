Bill Shine Resigns White House Communications Post

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as a senior adviser.



White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine's resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.



Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine ``has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration.'' Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.



