Bill Shine Resigns White House Communications Post

  • Associated Press
FILE - White House deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine stands in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — 

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine's resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.

Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine ``has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration.'' Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.

AP-WF-03-08-19 1708GMT

