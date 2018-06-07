Bill Would Let US States Enforce Own Marijuana Laws

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would allow states to adopt and enforce their own marijuana laws, despite a long-standing federal prohibition on cannabis.

Casting marijuana laws in terms of states' rights, the bill says "each state has the right to determine for itself the best approach to marijuana within its borders," the sponsors — a Republican and Democratic senator and a Republican and Democratic member of the House — said in a statement.

The legislation comes more than five months after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded Justice Department guidance from the Barack Obama administration that adopted a largely hands-off approach to marijuana law enforcement in states where the substance was legal.

Instead, Sessions directed federal prosecutors to "enforce the laws enacted by Congress and to follow well-established principles when pursuing prosecutions related to marijuana activities."

The decision proved controversial. While several leading law enforcement associations backed the move, it was excoriated by marijuana advocates, civil libertarians and states with pro-marijuana measures.

Leading the charge in Congress was Republican Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, the first state in the nation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, spawning a thriving industry.

Gardner threatened to hold up Justice Department nominees who require Senate confirmation, but he later backed off after reportedly receiving assurances from President Donald Trump that the Justice Department would not interfere with Colorado's marijuana laws.

Respect voters' choices

"The federal government is closing its eyes and plugging its ears while 46 states have acted," said Gardner, one of the new bill's co-sponsors. "The bipartisan, common-sense bill ensures the federal government will respect the will of the voters — whether that is legalization or prohibition — and not interfere in any state's legal marijuana industry."

A Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, but a growing number of states have adopted pro-marijuana laws in recent years as public support for legalization has risen. Twenty-nine states have legalized medical marijuana, while nine states permit its recreational use. A 2017 Gallup poll showed 64 percent of Americans supported legalization, the highest level of support recorded in almost half a century.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another co-sponsor of the bill, said federal marijuana laws "have perpetuated our broken criminal justice system, created barriers to research and hindered economic development."

"States like Massachusetts have put a lot of work into implementing common-sense marijuana regulations — and they have the right to enforce their own marijuana policies," she said. "The federal government needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana."

The legislation represents the latest congressional attempt to support the marijuana industry in the face of the federal ban. Last year, more than a dozen stand-alone bills were introduced that changed the federal government's approach to marijuana. Efforts to remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances have failed.