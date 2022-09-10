Accessibility links

Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Taliban Training Exercise, Killing 3

FILE - A U.S.-made Black Hawk military helicopter is seen flying over Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021.
Kabul — 

A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing three, the group's defense ministry said Saturday.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defense University," said Ministry of Defense spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people also were injured.

The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized power in the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. U.S. forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left, and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.

