Blast Destroys Shop in Leicester, England

An explosion in Leicester, England, destroyed a store and house, which British police declared a "major incident."



Pictures of the blast showed flames shooting up from the rubble where the two-story building once stood, while neighbors frantically tried to get close to the site to help.



Police and rescuers have closed down the street and evacuated several nearby buildings. They are urging people to stay away, saying it is unclear if anyone was in the store.



The cause of the blast is unknown. Leicester is about 177 kilometers north of London.