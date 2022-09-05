Blast in Kabul Kills 2 Russian Embassy Staff 

A suicide blast near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday killed at least three people, including two employees of the diplomatic mission.



Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the foreign ministry in Moscow as saying the bombing took place as soon as a Russian diplomat went out to call out the names of Afghan visa applicants lined up outside.

Afghan citizens were also among the victims of the explosion, the agency said. The fate of the Russian diplomat was not immediately known.



Khalid Zadran, the Kabul police spokesman, said a suicide bomber carried out the attack, He confirmed the death of an Afghan civilian, saying the bombing also injured at least 10 others.



“The bomber intended to blow himself up in the crowd but (Taliban) security forces intercepted and targeted him before he could reach his goal, which caused the explosion,” Zadran said on Twitter.

Moscow’s embassy in Kabul “is in close contact with Afghanistan’s special services, who have launched a probe into the incident,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly blast, the first such attack outside a diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital since the Taliban seized power a year ago.



The Islamist Taliban’s return to power has brought security to much of Afghanistan but bomb explosions targeting and killing pro-Taliban clerics and the country’s minority Shiite Muslim community have increased.



The self-proclaimed Islamist State’s Afghan affiliate, known as Islamist State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K, has claimed credit for plotting most of the attacks since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021 when the United States and NATO allies withdrew all their troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war with the former insurgents.

Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan are among neighboring and regional countries that have kept their embassies running in Kabul after the Taliban takeover. The U.S. and other Western nations relocated their diplomatic missions to Doha, the capital of Qatar, and operate from there.