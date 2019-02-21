Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Blaze Kills 41 in Bangladesh Capital, Fire Official Says

  • Agence France-Presse
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out Feb. 20, 2019, at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH — 

At least 41 people were killed in a devastating fire that broke out in an apartment building also used as a chemical warehouse in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said Thursday.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 20, 2019.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 20, 2019.

"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," Bangladesh fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.

Men look at a list of people, Feb. 21, 2019. who were injured in a fire that broke out the day before in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Men look at a list of people, Feb. 21, 2019. who were injured in a fire that broke out the day before in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

He said the blaze, which broke out Wednesday, might have originated from a gas cylinder, with the fire quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.

The Day in Photos

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG