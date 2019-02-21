Blaze Kills 41 in Bangladesh Capital, Fire Official Says

At least 41 people were killed in a devastating fire that broke out in an apartment building also used as a chemical warehouse in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said Thursday.

"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," Bangladesh fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.

He said the blaze, which broke out Wednesday, might have originated from a gas cylinder, with the fire quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.