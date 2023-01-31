Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Blinken, Abbas to Meet as US Urges Israeli-Palestinian Calm

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, on Jan. 30, 2023 in Jerusalem.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as part of a visit to the region in which Blinken has urged Israelis and Palestinians to ease tensions amid the bloodiest violence between them in years.

The U.S. State Department said Blinken would discuss with senior Palestinian officials the importance of a two-state solution as well as political reforms.

Ahead of his visit to the West Bank, Blinken met Tuesday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Jerusalem, saying at the start of their talks that U.S. commitment to Israel’s security “remains ironclad.”

Blinken said Monday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States remains committed to “Palestinians and Israelis enjoying equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity, justice, and dignity.”

Blinken: US-Israel Ties Strong, but Two-State Solution with Palestinians Needed
Embed
Blinken: US-Israel Ties Strong, but Two-State Solution with Palestinians Needed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:14 0:00
Direct link

“We’re urging all sides now to take urgent steps to restore calm, to de-escalate,” Blinken said. “We want to make sure that there’s an environment in which we can, I hope, at some point create the conditions where we can start to restore a sense of security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, which of course is sorely lacking.”

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG