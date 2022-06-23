Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Bloodhound Named Top Dog at Westminster Dog Show

Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. Here are several other dogs who competed in the show.&nbsp;
1 Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. Here are several other dogs who competed in the show. 
Otis, a bullmastiff, relaxes after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, June 22, 2022, n Tarrytown, N.Y.
2 Otis, a bullmastiff, relaxes after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, June 22, 2022, n Tarrytown, N.Y.
Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y.
3 Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y.
A great Dane competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y.
4 A great Dane competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG