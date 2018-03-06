Accessibility links

BMW CEO: Car Tariffs Would Hurt US Jobs

FILE - Harald Krueger, Chief Executive of German luxury carmaker BMW addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich, southern Germany, March 21, 2017.
GENEVA — 

Tariffs on car imports in the United States, if implemented, would hurt jobs in the world's second-largest car market, the chief executive of German carmaker BMW said on Tuesday.

"Should we get tariff walls it would have an impact on jobs in the United States," Harald Krueger said at the Geneva car show, adding that the company was in a better position there than its rivals because of its plant in South Carolina.

Trump on Saturday threatened European automakers with a tax on imports if the European Union retaliates against his plan to slap tariffs on aluminum and steel.

