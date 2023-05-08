Boat Capsizes in Southern India, Killing at Least 22

Indian officials say at least 22 passengers, including children, died Sunday when their boat capsized in Southern India.

A report in the Times of India described the vessel as a “heavily overloaded double-decker boat.”

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat, although sources said there were more than 30.

Kerala Tourism Director P.B. Nooh told the Times of India that district disaster management had warned earlier this year about the possibility of “boat tragedies” due to “illegal boat operations.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter that he was “Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala.” He said victims’ families would be compensated.