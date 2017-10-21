Body of Missing Argentine Protester Identified

The family of a young protester who went missing in Argentina nearly three months ago identified his body Friday, a brother of the dead man told journalists after leaving the morgue.

Investigators discovered a body Tuesday in the Chubut River in Patagonia, near where Santiago Maldonado was last seen at an indigenous rights protest Aug. 1.

“We recognized Santiago’s tattoos so we are convinced it is Santiago,” said Sergio Maldonado, the brother, after the family identified the body in Buenos Aires.

Government suspected

Some government opposition and rights groups have said state security forces took Maldonado, a 28-year-old craftsman, after police reportedly clashed with Mapuche Indians who claim territory throughout southern Argentina and Chile.

The groups allege President Mauricio Macri’s government covered up Maldonado’s whereabouts. Macri’s government says there is no evidence showing security forces detained him.

The disappearance and death of Maldonado has overshadowed Sunday’s midterm congressional election in a country where potential cases of abuse by security forces are particularly sensitive.

Argentina’s 1976-83 military dictatorship secretly detained, tortured and killed people in clandestine prisons, and rights groups say up to 30,000 people disappeared.

Investigation continues

The judge overseeing the Maldonado case said an autopsy completed late Friday showed no signs of injury on the body.

“Now the cause of death needs to be determined,” Judge Gustavo Lleral told journalists.

Former leftist President Cristina Fernandez, who is seeking a Senate seat in Buenos Aires province, has criticized the government’s handling of the case, and mass protests and social media campaigns have demanded to know what happened to Maldonado.

The president’s office said on Friday that Macri had contacted Maldonado’s mother to offer his condolences.