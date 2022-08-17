Body of Missing Journalist Found in Mexico

The body of an independent Mexican journalist was found Tuesday in the northwestern state of Sonora.

The state prosecutor said the body of Juan Arjon Lopez was found in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado. He was identified from the tattoos on the body that matched those of Arjon. An autopsy determined that Arjon died from blunt trauma.

Arjon ran a news page on Facebook that covered crime and security issues in the region, but prosecutors say they have not determined if his death was related to his work as a journalist.

Fourteen journalists have been murdered this year in Mexico, which human rights groups and media advocates have called one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.