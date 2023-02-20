Body of Soccer Star Who Died in Turkey Quake Arrives in Ghana

The remains of Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu arrived home Sunday following his death in Turkey's devastating earthquake. Atsu's coffin, draped in Ghana's flag, arrived by plane in Accra and was received by his family and with military honors.

The 31-year-old athlete was discovered dead on Saturday following the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southern Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 46,000 people in both countries.

It was a solemn moment Sunday evening as the Turkish Airlines carrying the body of the former Premier League footballer touched down at the Kotoka International Airport. To the sound of a lone trumpet, six military pallbearers hoisted the casket onto the tarmac, where a sizeable crowd of family members, football fans, diplomats and state officials watched with sadness and tears.

Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led the government delegation.

"We anxiously and nervously prayed that our brother Christian Atsu will be found alive. We prayed and prayed, but alas when he was found he was no more," Bawumia said. "We'll sorely miss him. It's a painful loss and I will like to say that the state will be fully involved with the family in providing him a befitting burial."

After a brief religious ceremony to pray for the soul of the former Chelsea player, the body was moved for preservation at a military hospital morgue in the capital, Accra.

The Ghanaian winger spent four seasons at Chelsea, mostly out on loan, before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He also played for various European clubs including FC Porto, Everton and Bournemouth.

Over the weekend, Premier League clubs observed minutes of silence in honor of Atsu. Chelsea issued a statement saying: "It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria."

Newcastle also described him as "a talented player and a special person," adding that "he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters."

Off the pitch, Atsu was known for his generosity giving scholarships to poor school children in Ghana and also paying fines for prisoners to gain their freedom.

Abdul-Hayye Yartey, the owner of Cheetah FC in Ghana, first discovered Atsu and facilitated his maiden trip to Portugal for trials. He said Atsu's life, although short, was well lived.

"Christian doesn't like seeing people unhappy. I will describe Christian as an angel on earth. The way he does his things sometimes you won't believe it. I think we need to remember Christian for his generosity, how humble he was and how determined he was," Yartey said. "It saddens my heart that his last flight back to Ghana was one that I have to come and receive his body. But I am very proud of him."

Atsu played 65 games at the national level for Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, and won player of the tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost the final to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Atsu is survived by his wife Marie-Claire Rupio and three children.