IOM: Boko Haram Kills Aid Workers, Police in Nigeria

Aid workers and police were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on a military base in northeastern Nigeria, the U.N. migration agency says.

An investigation into the attack is under way. According to the agency, Boko Haram insurgents armed with automatic weapons, rocket-propelled grenades and gun trucks attacked the military base in Rann, in Borno State.

Joel Millman, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said that staff at a camp for internally displaced people in the area reported the deaths of four soldiers, four mobile police and three humanitarian workers. Reportedly, another three humanitarian workers were injured and one is missing.

The attack follows the kidnapping of more than 100 schoolgirls by Boko Haram on February 19.

Millman says aid workers encounter many dangers as part of their daily lives. Earlier in the week, he noted, a U.N. children's fund aid worker and five educators were killed by unknown assailants in the Central African Republic.

He says the IOM has experienced kidnappings and other dangerous incidents, but the killings in Nigeria by Boko Haram are the first deaths this year among IOM staff.