Bolivians Stretch Vast Flag in Demand for Sea Outlet

  • Associated Press
People wave a portion of a giant Bolivian naval flag on the highway between Oruro and La Paz Bolivia, March 10, 2018. A narrow strip of blue stretched for more than 120 miles (196 kilometers) across the nation Saturday as part of a demonstration of the country’s demand for an outlet to the sea.
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA — 

A narrow strip of blue has been stretched for more than 120 miles (196 kilometers) across the nation of Bolivia as part of a demonstration of the country's demand for an outlet to the sea.

Bolivian officials say the Bolivian navy ensign held by participants along a highway on Saturday is the world's biggest — or at least longest — flag. The navy ensign is mostly blue, but includes the country's red, yellow and green flag.

Thousands of people heeded President Evo Morales' summons to take part in the demonstration.

Bolivia lost its only seacoast to Chile in a war from 1879 to 1883. It's been demanding some sort of sea outlet for generations and has asked the World Court to order Chile to negotiate a settlement in good faith.

