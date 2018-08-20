Bolton in Israel: Iran Nuclear Program at 'Top of List' in Talks With Netanyahu

Iran's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs are at "the top of the list," U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Sunday after arriving in Israel, where he plans to holds talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The two held a working dinner Sunday and will continue their talks Monday.



"We've got great challenges for Israel, for the United States, and for the whole world. The Iranian nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs are right at the top of the list," Bolton said.



Before leaving for Israel, Bolton told ABC news that the U.S., Israel and Russia share the same objective – getting Iranian forces, militias and their surrogates out of Syria and Iraq. He also said Iran must end its support for Lebanese-backed Hezbollah.



Bolton will also visit Ukraine this week and meet with Russian officials in Geneva in a follow-up to President Donald Trump's talks in Helsinki with Vladimir Putin.