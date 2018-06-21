Accessibility links

Bolton to Visit Moscow, Plan Possible Trump-Putin Meeting

National Security Adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2018.
MOSCOW — 

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow next week to prepare for a possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Kremlin said Tuesday there are no plans for a meeting between Trump and Putin before the NATO summit, Interfax reported. Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

