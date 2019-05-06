Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Bolton: US Deploying Carrier, Bombers to Midest in Warning to Iran

FILE - National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters outside the White House, May 1, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — 

The United States is deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a clear message to Iran that any attack on U.S. interests or its allies will be met with "unrelenting force," U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Sunday.

Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, Bolton said the decision was "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings."

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or regular Iranian forces," Bolton said in a statement.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG