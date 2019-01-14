Deadly Blast Hits High Security Compound in Kabul

Afghan officials say a truck bomb exploded near a high security compound in Kabul, killing at least four people and wounding more than 40 others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the attack near the capital city's so-called Green Village, which houses offices of foreign companies and charities. He said the explosion caused civilian casualties and at least 10 children were among those injured.

No one immediately took responsibility for the bombing in the area which has come under attack in the past, with the Taliban taking credit for plotting the violence.