Desiree Linden 1st American Woman to Win Boston Marathon Since 1985

An American woman, Desiree Linden, has won the women's title at the Boston Marathon for the first time since 1985.

Linden, a two-time Olympian and runner-up in the 2011 Boston Marathon, finished the 42-kilometer race in two hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds - a full four minutes faster than the second-place runner.

The last American woman to win the Boston Marathon was Lisa Larsen Weidenbach.

Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi won the men's title Monday, winning his fourth marathon this year and earning Japan's first Boston Marathon win since 1987.