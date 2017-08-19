Accessibility links

Dueling Protest Groups Hold Rallies in Boston

  • VOA News
Conservative free speech advocates and left-wing counterprotesters are holding dueling rallies in the East Coast city of Boston as police say they will not tolerate violence from either side.
People assemble on Boston Common before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
1

Counter protest groups gather for a 3km walk to the Boston Common.
2

Boston Police and police from nearby districts, on bicycle patrol, getting final direction on the day's protests. City leaders have warned of zero tolerance for violence.
3

Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins on the adjacent Boston Common, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
4

