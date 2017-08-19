Dueling Protest Groups Hold Rallies in Boston

People assemble on Boston Common before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
Counter protest groups gather for a 3km walk to the Boston Common.
Boston Police and police from nearby districts, on bicycle patrol, getting final direction on the day's protests. City leaders have warned of zero tolerance for violence.
Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins on the adjacent Boston Common, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.
