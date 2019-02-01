Accessibility links

Boy Scouts Welcome Girls Into Their Ranks

  • VOA News
FILE - Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute the flag during ceremonies at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 26, 2018.

The Boy Scouts of America welcomes girls into its ranks Friday.

For almost a year young girls have been able to join the Cub Scouts.

But starting Friday, girls 11-17 years old, can participate in the Boy Scouts program, now called Scouts BSA. That curriculum is the path to becoming an Eagle Scout, the organization's highest rank.

Co-ed troops, however, are not planned for Scouts BSA. Boys and girls will be able to earn the same merit badges and advance through the same ranks.

According to a statement on the the Boy Scouts of America's website, "The leadership of the BSA determined that the best way to welcome girls and serve today's families was to offer a unique model that builds on the proven benefits of our single-gender program, while also providing character and leadership opportunities for both boys and girls."

