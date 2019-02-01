Boy Scouts Welcome Girls Into Their Ranks

The Boy Scouts of America welcomes girls into its ranks Friday.

For almost a year young girls have been able to join the Cub Scouts.

But starting Friday, girls 11-17 years old, can participate in the Boy Scouts program, now called Scouts BSA. That curriculum is the path to becoming an Eagle Scout, the organization's highest rank.

Co-ed troops, however, are not planned for Scouts BSA. Boys and girls will be able to earn the same merit badges and advance through the same ranks.

According to a statement on the the Boy Scouts of America's website, "The leadership of the BSA determined that the best way to welcome girls and serve today's families was to offer a unique model that builds on the proven benefits of our single-gender program, while also providing character and leadership opportunities for both boys and girls."