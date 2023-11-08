Brazilian Police Arrest Two People, Thwart Hezbollah Attack

Brazilian police, in cooperation with Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, and other international agencies, foiled an attack planned by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, according to Brazil’s federal police.

The federal police arrested two people in Sao Paulo State on terrorism charges, it said in a statement Wednesday.

In Israel, a statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan involved a Hezbollah-financed-and-trained cell carrying out attacks on Jewish buildings in the South American country.

“Given the backdrop of the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are continuing to operate around the world in order to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets,” said the statement released on X.

Brazilian police announced they had also executed 11 search warrants to prove recruitment of Brazilians to carry out extremist activities.

Brazilian police have designated two additional people in Lebanon for arrest, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.