UK Government Warns of Brexit Chaos if Lawmakers Don't Back Bill

Britain's minister for leaving the European Union says Brexit will descend into chaos if lawmakers don't approve a bill designed to lay the legislative groundwork for the country's EU exit.

Lawmakers are voting on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which aims to convert some 12,000 EU laws and regulations into domestic statute when Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Brexit Secretary David Davis says "a vote against this bill is a vote for a chaotic exit from the European Union. The British people didn't vote for confusion and neither should Parliament."

Critics say the bill gives the government worrying powers to change laws without the parliamentary scrutiny usually needed to make or amend legislation.

Lawmakers are debating the bill Monday with a vote due early Tuesday.