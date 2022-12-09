Accessibility links

Britain, Italy, Japan Combine Forces to Build Fighter Jets

FILE - A F-2 fighter of Japan Air Self-Defense Force is seen at Tsuiki base, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan in March 2010.

Britain, Italy and Japan are combining their resources to create a new generation of fighter jets.

“We are announcing the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) – an ambitious endeavor to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035,” the three nations said in a joint statement.

Other countries, including the United States, may also join the collaborative jet-building effort.

"We have begun important collaboration through a series of discussions on autonomous systems capabilities, which could complement Japan's next fighter program among other platforms," the United States and Japan said in a joint statement.

The announcement of the development of the fighter jet comes as Russia, China and North Korea have become increasingly aggressive.

