Britain’s May Names New Cabinet, Vows to Stay on as PM

Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May has unveiled her new Cabinet, aimed at focusing on social issues and "delivering a successful Brexit."

May on Sunday said the new line-up brought in "talent from across the whole of the Conservative Party."

She made Damian Green, former work and pensions secretary, her deputy by naming him first secretary of state.

Treasury chief secretary David Gauke moves in to take Green's place, while the leader of the House of Commons, David Lidington, becomes justice secretary.

Lidington's move sees him replace Liz Truss, who has faced criticism in the justice role and has been moved by May to Gauke's former post as treasury chief secretary.

A surprise appointment came with the naming of Michael Gove as environment and agriculture minister, less than a year after he was removed from the Cabinet by May.

Boris Johnson stays on as foreign minister, alongside fellow eurosceptic David Davis as Brexit minister.

May's replacement last year as interior minister, Amber Rudd, keeps her post, as does Defense Minister Michael Fallon.

The prime minister shrugged off suggestions that her days in Downing Street are numbered.



Asked if she is now just a caretaker leader, May noted that, "I said during the election campaign that if elected I would intend to serve a full term.''

May also said the government will be tackling issues such as the Brexit negotiations, and such issues as education, "dealing for the need for more housing" and a "proper mental health legislation that is going to support people."