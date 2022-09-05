Accessibility links

Truss to be New British Prime Minister  

Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Sept. 5, 2022.

Britain’s Conservative Party announced Monday that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss emerged from the party’s voting as the leader of the Conservative Party and the new prime minister.

Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak had been vying for the top spot in the party.

When she takes office, Truss will be facing fallout from Britain’s recession and escalating energy bills.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in July he was stepping down after his government was awash in scandals, such as violating some of his own government’s COVID-19 lockdown rules.

On Tuesday, Truss will travel to Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth will formally invite her to form a government.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

